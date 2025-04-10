Regulator drops passenger cap from Dublin Airport winter travel plan

The IAA won't take into account the passenger cap for its winter slot allocations. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

There will be no restriction on slots at Dublin Airport for carriers this winter, as a court challenge keeps the cap on passenger numbers at the hub on hold.

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA), which regulates air traffic at the nation’s airports, will allow slots for an additional 41 flights per day for the upcoming winter 2025 season, according to a draft decision it published on Thursday. The season runs from 26th October to 28th March, 2026.

The decision, which has now been offered for consultation until 24thApril, does not take into account “any seasonal seat cap co-ordination parameter,” the IAA said in a statement.

The regulator has placed limits on slots for aircraft to take off and land at Dublin in recent seasons to prevent a breach of the 32 million passenger cap at the airport.

READ MORE

The High Court suspended enforcement of the limit earlier this month pending the outcome of a legal challenge that has been referred to Europe after a legal challenge by airlines.

The ruling effectively suspends implementation of the cap until the court finally deals with the challenge that the airlines began last year, although the planning condition itself remains.

“As a result, unlike for winter 2024 and summer 2025, we do not propose to include a seasonal [passenger air traffic movement] seat capacity limit for the winter ‘25 season,” the IAA said.

The passenger restriction, imposed by An Bord Pleanála to ease fears of traffic jams on roads leading the airport, has been in place since 2007 but the airport has started to come up against the limit in recent years.

Dublin Airport manager DAA has made two separate applications to local planning authority, Fingal County Council, to lift the limit to 36 million and 40 million.

The State company maintains that it has taken every possible step to ensure compliance with the 32 million limit, but it cannot stop airlines from using the airport.