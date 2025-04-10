Business

Irish headline inflation rises to 2% in March

Higher prices for alcoholic drinks and food drove the slight increase in the annual rate of price growth

Food prices, which increased by 3.3 per cent in the 12 months to the end of March, were among the categories of goods with the largest increase, the CSO said. Photograph: Dan Dalton/Agency Stock
Ian Curran
Thu Apr 10 2025 - 11:08

Headline inflation in the Irish economy increased slightly to 2 per cent in March, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said on Thursday in its latest consumer price index (CPI) report, the State’s official measure of price growth.

It means prices were on average 2 per cent higher in March than they were in the same month last year, up from an annualised inflation rate of 1.8 per cent.

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco prices, which increased by 4.2 per cent in the year, and food prices, which increased by 3.3 per cent in the 12 months to the end of March, were the categories of goods with the largest increase.

March marked the first month since July 2024 in which the annual rate of inflation was 2 per cent or above, the CSO said.

