ESW to cut up to 45 roles at Dublin head office, partly driven by AI efficiencies

ESW, the Dublin-based ecommerce company founded by Tommy Kelly and previously known as eShopWorld, has told staff here that up to 45 roles are at risk of redundancy.

That amounts to just more than 11 per cent of its 396 employees in Ireland and will involve compulsory redundancies.

It is part of a wider global programme that will impact up to 77 posts at its operations in Dublin, New York, Madrid and Singapore. The group employs 906 staff globally.

However, ESW said it plans to add 80 new roles across its operations in the second half of the year, with 31 of those slated for Ireland. Redeployment opportunities will be offered to some ESW staff at risk of redundancy, the company said.

Staff in Ireland were told of the redundancies on Tuesday while the company has informed the Department of Enterprise of its plan to open a 30-day consultation period with employees.

The company said the redundancies were driven by efficiencies generated by artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, and were not the result of trading difficulties or the impact of US president Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Speaking with The Irish Times, Tonia Luykx, ESW’s chief revenue officer, said the redundancies were the result of an investment in technology that automated certain processes.

“This is partly AI driven. AI is accelerating hugely in terms of what we are producing versus putting a number of individuals on a project. This isn’t a trim it’s a transformation, we really are looking at how do we accelerate our growth and invest back into the business.”

She said it was not related to the imposition of US tariffs which has sparked retaliatory measures from other countries and the EU. “Tariffs make trade more complex and the services we provide more valuable. We have experts in our business...who consult with our brands on how they minimise tariffs, how do they redesign their supply chain and what they are doing,” she said.

“We don’t necessarily see a reduction in international ecommerce as a result of the tariffs, we just see more complexity and that’s our sweet spot. We see possible opportunities to support brands even further in terms of how they continue to grow within the more complex trade environment that has been placed on us all.”

Commenting on the redundancies, ESW chief executive Eric Eichmann said: “We continue to see strong performance from our established and new clients, and we anticipate sustained growth as international ecommerce becomes more complex. This strategic evolution allows us to focus on scalable platform delivery and commercial expansion, ensuring we remain the trusted partner for global brands navigating the dynamic ecommerce landscape.”

Founded by Mr Kelly in 2010, ESW is now owned by Asendia, a joint venture between La Poste group and Swiss Post. The company connects premium brands with consumers in more than 200 countries.

It says it makes it easier for retailers to sell across borders, where they deal with various currency, tax and localisation issues. Clients include Max Mara, Seagate, J Crew, Tarte Cosmetics, ELF, Dsquared.

Mr Kelly is co-chairman of the company.