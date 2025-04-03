Exchequer takes in €23.6bn in first quarter tax

Businesses paid €3 billion corporation tax on their profits in the opening three months of 2025. Photograph: iStock

Revenue collected €21.9 billion in tax in the three months to the end of March, according to Exchequer returns published on Thursday.

Including the impact of September’s European Court of Justice ruling requiring the State to recover taxes from tech giant Apple, the Republic’s total tax take to the end of March was €23.6 billion.

That was €3.5 billion more than in the first three months of last year.

Workers paid €8.2 billion in income tax during the three month period – 3.6 per cent or €300 million more than during the first quarter of 2024.

Businesses paid €3 billion corporation tax on their profits in the opening three months of 2025, an increase of €600 million on the same period last year.

Including the gain from the Apple tax ruling, corporation tax returns for the period totalled €4.8 billion.

VAT, levied on the goods and services that consumers buy, earned €7.6 billion for the Exchequer in the first quarter of the year, €500 million more than during the same period in 2024.