Some €295 billion in wealth accumulated by “retired households” here is set to be transferred to family and others over the next couple of decades, according to a new report on inheritance and estate planning in Ireland by stockbroker Goodbody. Ciaran Hancock has read the report.

Whistleblowers who reported suspected tax dodging by their employers earned Revenue an extra €1.2 million last year, according to a new report. Barry O’Halloran has the story.

Amid a decline in the number of tourists visiting Ireland, Mark Hilliard spoke to business people immersed in the industry and learned what can be done to arrest the worrying drop.

Web Summit’s headquarters in Dublin has been put on the market with a guide price of €4.5 million, just days after the technology conference company’s founder and chief executive Paddy Cosgrave settled three bitterly fought High Court actions with his former business partners. Ian Curran has the story.

The chief executive of fashion chain Primark has resigned with immediate effect following an investigation into alleged inappropriate behaviour towards a woman. The company trades as Penneys in Ireland. Into the breach comes ABF CEO Eoin Tonge as interim boss. Who is he? Colin Gleeson has the answer.

Drone delivery company Manna Air Delivery recorded a pretax loss of more than €12.3 million in 2023 as the company continued to invest in the business. Ciara O’Brien reports.

The Department of Finance has signed off on AIB’s plan to buyback more than €1 billion worth of shares in the lender from the State. As Peter Flanagan reports, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe “has agreed in principle to AIB Group plc’s latest share buyback proposal,“ the department said in a statement.

Cantillon looks at way Paul Marchand’s departure leaves Primark, while also running the rule on the latest sell down of the State’s AIB holding.

How did the media perform during the pandemic? Did it do its job? In his column, Hugh Linehan assesses it’s role.

How big of a lump sum do you need for a comfortable retirement? Fiona Reddan runs the numbers.

Also in Your Money, Dominic Coyle has a guide for readers as the deadline for topping up or enhancing a UK state pension nears.

The President of the High Court has confirmed a €393,512 fine on Waystone Fund Management (IE) Limited (WFM) for failing to respond adequately to red flags and conflicts of interest in the management of an investment fund. Colm Keena was in court.

Plans by Harry Crosbie for a new hotel and 200 seater “Baby Vicar” entertainment venue for Dublin’s docklands are facing local opposition. Residents have lodged objections with Dublin City Council against the plan by Mr Crosbie’s Misery Hill Entertainment Ltd for a four-star, 35-bedroom hotel and “Baby Vicar” venue at Hanover Quay in Dublin 2. Gordon Deegan has the details.

