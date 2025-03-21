Death announced of businessman Pat Dineen

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has led the tributes to the late businessman and sportsman Pat (PJ) Dineen who chaired Irish Steel, Bord na Móna and Bord Gáis, as well as playing cricket for Ireland on over twenty occasions.

Mr Dineen (87) of Blackrock in Cork, but originally from Glasheen in the city, died on Thursday surrounded by his family “after a long and happy life.”

He is survived by his wife Colette, sons Peter and Roger, daughter Linda as well as his brother Dick, grandchildren, son and daughter-in-law, extended family and friends.

Mr Martin took time out of his trip to Brussels to issue a statement in which he said that Pat Dineen had made an “enormous impact on Irish industry, sport and public life.”

READ MORE

“A great wit, with a keen business mind, Pat guided Bord Gáis, Irish Steel and Bord na Móna through some successful and challenging times. Pat retained his lifelong love of cricket, having been part of the Irish team that famously defeated the West Indies in 1969. My sympathies go to his wife Colette, children and wider family and many friends in his native Cork.”

Cork Chamber of Commerce President, Rob Horgan, said that Pat was a “ a long-time friend and supporter of the business community. ”

“He founded a very successful insurance company, Dineen Life & Pensions, in the 1960s, consolidating and expanding in the 1970s before it was later sold on.

Later in his career, he brought this expertise to Bord Gáis, where he oversaw the construction of the Kinsale Head gasfield and pipeline, and also served as an executive chairman of Irish Steel, overseeing its transition from a loss-making company to a profitmaking enterprise and, ultimately, its sale. Our deepest condolences to his entire family and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

Well known Cork auctioneer Dominic Daly said his late friend had led a rich and varied life and was a success at everything to turned his hand to over the years.

“He was working for I think Standard Life (when we met) and I was in the wine business. He was very business orientated and gentlemanly. He was very in to cricket. And soccer – not as many people knew that. He was also very good at squash.”

Mr Dineen’s life in business started in 1965 when he established his life and pensions company in Cork. The business grew rapidly and in 1972 he sold 40 per cent of the company to the merchant bank Charterhouse.

The international insurance group Sedgewick acquired the Charterhouse stake a year later and the company became Sedgwick Dineen. He sold his stake in the company, which was valued at over £10 million, in 1994. Before setting up his own company he had worked for Norwich Union and Standard Life.

During his time at Irish Steel, which he joined as executive chairman in 1993, he guided the company through several difficult years and its sale to Ispat International. He later told The Irish Times that the sale to the Indian firm had come down to the wire with Irish Steel coming “within eight hours of closure.”

Mr Dineen was chairman of Bord Gáis from 1984 to 1989. During that time he oversaw the acquisition of the town gas companies throughout the State and the construction of the Kinsale Head gasfield and pipeline.

Away from business he was a member of the legendary Irish cricket team which famously beat the powerful West Indies in 1969 at Sion Mills in Co Tyrone.

Cork Cricket Club said he was a “true icon of Munster and Irish cricket.”

“Pat captained the club on six occasions between 1963 and 1984, leaving an indelible mark both on and off the field. His contributions to the game and his club will not be forgotten.”

Dolphin Rugby and Football Club said that they were “deeply saddened by” the death of their former member and player.

Tributes were also paid to Mr Dineen by Munster Cricket and Cricket Leinster. He will lie in repose at Temple Hill Funeral Home in Boreenmanna Road in Cork on Friday from 5pm to 6pm. His requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 10am at St Joseph’s SMA Church in Blackrock in Cork City.