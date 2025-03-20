CHC to honour coastguard pilots' pensions

Coastguard service company CHC will honour pension contributions for pilots transferring to Bristow which is taking over the State search and rescue contract.

Coastguard company CHC has agreed to honour pension contributions for pilots following their move to rival Bristow following talks to their union.

Irish pensions law allows companies to claw back their own contributions when a worker leaves within two years.

CHC has agreed with trade union the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) not to exercise this right in the case of several members who moved from that company to Bristow when it won the contract to operate the search and rescue service.

Bristow Ireland began taking over the €670 million State contract on a phased basis last year, resulting in several pilots who had been flying with its predecessor CHC moving after less than two years service.

That would have allowed CHC to exercise its right to recover employer pension contributions it made for those staff.

However, Ialpa raised the issue with CHC after members highlighted the problem to the union and sought talks last week.

CHC, which continues to provide search and rescue from some bases until later this year, agreed to honour pension contributions for Ialpa members, including those “with less than two years service who transfer to Bristow”, to maintain good relations with the union.

Ialpa CHC representative, Captain Mark O’Callaghan, welcomed the decision saying it reflected the pair’s good working relationship.

“Protecting pilots' pension entitlements was a key priority for Ialpa, and this agreement ensures that those transferring to Bristow are not penalised for circumstances beyond their control,” he said.

Capt O’Callaghan added that the union appreciated CHC’s co-operation in reaching a fair and equitable solution.

He stressed that the union would continue to protect and advance members' terms and conditions through the transfer of the air and sea rescue service to Bristow.

Ialpa has representatives in that company to ensure that terms and conditions of employment are maintained, he said.