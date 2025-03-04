Dublin Airport passengers set for car parking boost as new 6,000 space facility opens

Dublin Airport passengers will be able to use the Park2Travel car park – which was formerly Quick Park until it closed in 2020 – from March 10th. The facility is located 1.5km from the airport.

Motorists using Dublin Airport are set for a boost next week when a 6,000-space car park beside the facility will reopen five years after it closed.

Passengers will be able to use the Park2Travel car park – which was formerly Quick Park until it closed in 2020 – from March 10th. The facility is located 1.5km from the airport.

The 42-acre site on the Swords Road will be serviced by a full-time shuttle bus service to the airport. Buses will run every 12 minutes during peak times and the journey time will be about six minutes.

The facility will be monitored and patrolled by security teams, while there will also be on-site assistance available at all times for customer support. The car park will additionally contain electric vehicle charging stations.

READ MORE

The new facility will provide added competition to the car park market at Dublin Airport and could, in time, lead to reduced prices for consumers.

A space at the new Park2Travel car park from 7am on March 10th until 7pm on March 17th cost €89 when booking on Monday.

[ Dublin Airport plan for 950-space staff car park rejected by Fingal County CouncilOpens in new window ]

A space in Dublin Airport’s “express red long term” car park for the same period could be booked for €82. This facility is the closest long term car park to terminal buildings. Buses depart every 10 minutes, and the journey is five minutes.

Meanwhile, a space at Dublin Airport’s “holiday blue” car park for the same period could be booked for €61. This is located off exit 4 on the M50 next to Dublin Airport’s main runway. Buses depart every quarter of an hour and the typical transfer time is about 15 minutes.

The holiday blue option is described by Dublin Airport as its “value long term car park”. Both the airport’s facilities have 8,000 spaces and offer 24-hour security, while the shuttle buses run on a full-time basis.

The former Quick Park site at Dublin Airport re-opens next week.

In terms of the new facility however, pre-bookings can be currently be made on the Park2Travel website, and the group is offering a 15 per cent discount on the above rate before March 31st with the promotional code PARK2TRAVEL15.

Operating under the Park2Travel brand, the facility will be managed by APCOA, which is Europe’s largest parking company with extensive experience in the airport sector.

The addition of the new facility will also be welcomed by motorists after a squeeze on spaces in and around Dublin Airport angered travellers when travel resumed following the lifting of Covid-19 lockdowns.

Competition regulators blocked a bid by airport operator DAA to buy the former Quick Park site, which is owned by property developer Gerry Gannon, earlier this year. Various bidders vied for the site in 2023 amid the public row over the shortage of parking spaces at the airport.

APCOA manages car parks in 13 European countries, including Berlin Brandenburg in Germany, all three that serve Milan in Italy, along with London Heathrow and Luton in England.

APCOA Ireland managing director Neil Cunningham said: “We’ve been busy preparing the car park ready for its opening. Full details are on [the website], including map and directions – though many people will already know the location, which was formerly Quick Park.”