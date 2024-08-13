Dublin Airport plan for 950-space staff car park rejected by Fingal County Council

Fingal County Council has rejected DAA's plans for a westwards extension of the existing Holiday Blue long-term car park to provide staff car parking at Dublin AIirport. Photograph: Sasko Lazarov

Fingal County Council has refused planning permission to Dublin Airport operator DAA for a new 950-space staff car park.

The airport operator had sought planning permission for a westwards extension of the existing Holiday Blue long-term car park for the additional 950 “airport staff car parking spaces”.

In response to the council’s concerns at preplanning stages, DAA representatives said the proposed car park was “the minimum number of staff car parking spaces required to meet existing demand”.

DAA also stated the proposal represented a like-for-like replacement of existing employee car parking spaces displaced from developments that had occurred across the airport campus.

However, in a comprehensive rejection of the proposals, the council has refused planning permission on three grounds including that the car park proposed would be premature pending the determination on the planning application concerning the ongoing planned infrastructure upgrade works to Dublin Airport lands.

The council said the proposal could not be considered in isolation and in the absence of the necessary upgrade to Dublin Airport’s external road network and upgrade to pedestrian or cycle infrastructure along the R108.

It also pointed out that the site is zoned enterprise and employment under the Fingal Development Plan, 2023-2029.

The council stated that, as a result, the proposed development “would materially contravene the ‘GE’ zoning objective which seeks to ensure that GE-zoned lands are developed for intensive employment purposes”.

The planning authority also refused planning permission after pointing out that the Environmental Impact Assessment Report submitted “is deficient in information and has not adequately or sufficiently considered reasonable alternatives to the proposed development”.

The council stated that “in addition, potential impacts on bats and birds were not considered sufficiently or potential impacts on climate/climate change. In the absence of same, the planning authority is unable to determine that the proposed development is acceptable on environmental grounds.”

A spokesman for the DAA said it was “very disappointed” with the council refusal.

“Dublin Airport is a 24/7 operation and requires sufficient parking spaces for staff of all companies working at the airport to operate efficiently. The proposed car park would not have resulted in additional staff spaces; it would have merely replaced spaces that were previously available but were removed to make way for airport development.”

He added: “The new site would also have helped reduce traffic entering the Dublin Airport campus every day by operating as a ‘park and ride’.

“There were no objections from the National Transport Agency or Transport Infrastructure Ireland. We are very disappointed by Fingal County Council’s refusal to grant planning permission and are currently evaluating further options.”.