What do Apple’s new parental controls mean for children’s wellbeing?

Apple announced this week that it plans to further toughen up parental controls on its mobile operating system, bringing in new settings that will give parents better options.

But what exactly will it mean for users? And how will they protect children from inappropriate content online?

What does Apple already offer?

There are a number of tools to help parents ensure that their child is getting access only to appropriate content on their device. These include Screen Time settings, age ratings for apps and websites, content restrictions to filter out inappropriate material and an “ask to buy” setting that allows parents to restrict what can be installed on a child’s device.

Apple later added Communication Safety to its system, which warns children when they are about to send or receive images that the system has detected contain nudity, including in Messages, AirDrop, FaceTime video messages and contact posters in the Phone app. There are also limits on ads and ad tracking for younger users.

So what’s changing?

A few things. Apple is taking a number of steps to make it easier for parents to implement the appropriate controls on content and access to apps for their child.

In the coming months, it will introduce a new process for setting up child accounts that should make things easier.

Even if a device is not fully set up, once it has been tagged as a device for a child’s use, default child-appropriate settings will be enabled immediately. And if you’re worried your child might be savvy enough to get around the parental controls by creating their own adult account, they will still have to verify they are not a child, with Apple throwing a few more obstacles in their path.

The new system will also allow parents correct the age associated with their child’s account. If a parent sets a child’s age to under 13, that will automatically trigger default privacy settings, prompt the user to connect to a family group and enable parental controls.

What if I don’t want to share sensitive information on my child with developers?

The new system has that covered. Apple has introduced a feature that will allow parents to share an age range with developers rather than their child’s exact birth date. That allows developers to provide age appropriate content to children and parents can keep their child’s private details to themselves.

What about age ratings?

Apple has made some changes here too. The updated age ratings add in some extra thresholds for teenagers. Instead of simply offering 12+ and 17+, Apple is adding 13+, 16+ and 18+ to age ratings so apps can be categorised for teenagers more accurately.

Is there anything else?

Apple is also going to add more information to product listings in the App Store, such as whether an app contains user-generated content or advertising that could lead a child to inappropriate content.

It will also prevent apps with age ratings higher than those set by their parents showing up as they browse the App Store.

When will this take effect?

Apple only announced the changes this week, so expect to see them roll out in the coming month.