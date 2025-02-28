Decision on south Dublin drone delivery service delayed

A planning decision for a new drone delivery hub in Dublin has been pushed back after the local authority sought further information on the proposals.

An application for the aerial hub was lodged by social enterprise group Partas which is opening a new food and beverage market in Tallaght village in early summer. Drone delivery company Manna is expected to operate the hub should permission be granted.

The application was lodged in late December, with the decision due by February 26th. However, South Dublin County Council has now requested additional information on the proposal.

Located at a building owned by social enterprise group Partas, the Priory Market received planning permission last February. It is expected to open in early May, offering a range of artisan food with up to 14 operators including Afro Caribbean, South African and Lebanese businesses.

It will also have its own roastery, on-site brewery with the country’s first tank bar, as well as a venue for events and a 100-seater theatre.

The proposal for the aerial hub attracted two submissions against it, including one from an industry body Drone Professionals Ireland which raised concerns over potential airspace restrictions should Manna be allowed proceed.

Objections to the hub from a small group of local residents had cited concerns over noise from the drones, and the impact on property values. The submission also cited safety concerns from drones flying overhead. Manna has carried out more than 150,000 household deliveries to date.

Founded by Bobby Healy in 2018, Manna has developed aviation-grade drones that can deliver goods including groceries, takeaways and medicines. A single aircraft can do 100 deliveries a day, with up to 20 aircraft capable of being remotely managed by one Manna employee.

The company previously trialled drone services in Oranmore, Co Galway, and Balbriggan in north county Dublin. It also operates deliveries in Texas, and has plans to trial drone flights in Finland.