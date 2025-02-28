Aer Lingus operating profits drops €20m in 2024 amid disruption

Aer Lingus said it carried 11 million passengers in 2024. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

Aer Lingus reported a €20 million fall in operating profits for 2024, blaming industrial action over the summer and an increase in competition for transatlantic traffic.

The carrier, which is owned by International Airlines Group, said it carried 11 million passengers in 2024, up close to 3 per cent from 2023 after expanding its North American route network in the year.

Still, operating profits slid almost 9 per cent in the year to €205 million.

Aer Lingus said its second and third financial quarters were “impacted by industrial action “and an increase in transatlantic competitor capacity”.

The pilots’ row cost €55 million over the second and third quarters, the airline said last year.

More to follow ...