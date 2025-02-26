Loyalty platform Squid to raise €1.35m through crowdfunding campaign

Dublin-based loyalty platform Squid is seeking to raise €1.35 million through a public crowdfunding campaign to help fuel its growth.

The funding, which will be part of a larger round, will be conducted through the Crowdcube investment platform. The money will be used to accelerate the rollout of its next generation universal points system Wave and help the company expand into new markets.

Founded in 2019 by Katie Farrell and Matthew Coffey, Squid gives small business advanced marketing tools and access to real-time customer insights, through a digital loyalty card. Squid has more than 550,000 active users on its platform, with almost 2,000 business clients across Ireland and the UK.

“Squid is more than just a loyalty app—it’s a mission to empower small businesses and transform customer engagement,” said Mr Coffey.

“With our innovative technology and strategic vision, we’re offering investors a unique opportunity to be part of a community-driven revolution in loyalty.”

The company is currently valued at €33 million, and shares are expected to be offered at a price of €12.40. The sale will open to pre-registered investors on March 3rd, and to the general public on March 5th.

The funding round will add to the €5 million Squid has raised to date from institutional and angel investors. Last year it signed a strategic partnership with global payment processing solutions provider Square that will expand its loyalty platform to more customers and open up international markets.