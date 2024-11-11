UK firm to set up cabin crew training base in Dublin in Brexit move

Sarah Ferguson - SkyPeople Training chief executive - was bullish on her company's plans for its Dublin base.

SkyPeople Training is to set up an operation in Dublin to provide approved training for cabin crews in the EU after regulators signed off on the plan.

The Irish Aviation Authority has approved the new subsidiary SkyPeople Training (EU) to provide EASA training – a mandatory qualification for all cabin crew in Europe. The company is in the process of hiring administrative and training staff, the company said.

The move comes as a result of Brexit, with UK accreditation no longer accepted across the EU, Sarah Ferguson, chief executive of Manchester-based SkyPeople, said. There is “significant demand for our services from the industry overseas,” she said.

The 11-day course by SkyPeople Training has a classroom-based element and a practical element to it and looks at aviation regulations; what to do in emergencies; security; first aid; communication and managing a crew.

READ MORE

“Many international airlines have aircraft which are registered in the UK and therefore come under CAA regulations. However, airlines with aircraft registered in the EU require EASA attestations, including UK operators,” Ms Ferguson said. “In order to cater for this market need and offer the EASA cabin crew attestation course, we decided to set up a cabin crew training organisation in an EU member state.

The training will be available to airlines that need to get crew members up to speed, as well as private individuals.

Ms Ferguson said this announcement was also good news for the aviation industry because airlines need to ensure “a good flow of qualified crew”.

The company is part of the EDM group of companies which is based in Manchester. EDM has a 100,000 sq ft facility in Manchester and covers multiple industries such as civil aviation, defence and rail.