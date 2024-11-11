Homesavers chain must pay €1,701 for using sterling price in store

The case centred on goods from the UK pre-priced in sterling. Photograph: AFP

Homesavers discount store chain has been given a chance to avoid a recorded conviction for using UK instead of euro pricing in Ireland.

Centz stores, trading as Homesavers, were prosecuted by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) at Dublin District Court.

The firm, with offices at Old Dublin Road, Stillorgan, Dublin, pleaded guilty to failing to indicate the selling price of Heinz Baked Beans on May 24, 2023, at its trading premises at Block 2, Units D & E, Ballymaley Business Park, Gort Road, Ballymaley, Ennis, County Clare.

Judge Anthony Halpin said he would apply the Probation of Offenders Act if it contributed €1,501 toward the CCPC’s costs and donated €200 to the Little Flower Penny Dinners charity.

READ MORE

Stephanie Lawless BL, defending, pleaded for leniency, telling Judge Halpin that costs had been agreed between the parties after that was previously a “sticking point”.

She said the company employed 50, traded for several years, and held up its hands at an early opportunity.

The barrister said the firm accepted liability for the offence but had taken steps to regularise matters. Signs had been placed in all its stores alerting that there was stock from the UK pre-priced in British pounds.

The stock is repriced, and the firm has given an undertaking to train all staff in doing that and regular checks that the prices have been replaced.

Pictures of new signage, with prices in euros, were shown to the judge.

Judge Halpin thought it would not have been difficult because shops had price guns with stickers, but counsel was instructed that there had been some staff confusion.

Judge Halpin noted the firm had no prior convictions.

The offence, which can carry a maximum €5,000 fine in the District Court, is under the European Communities Requirements to Indicate Product Prices Regulations. Judge Halpin adjourned the case until a date in December.