Kenmare Resources ‘on track’ for 2024 targets

Titanium minerals miner Kenmare Resources said it was on track to meet 2024 targets as production strengthened in the third quarter of the year on rising excavated ore volumes.

The mining company, which is one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon from its Moma mine in Mozambique, said shipments also improved, with more than 300,000 tonnes of products shipped during the period ending September 30th, supporting its financial performance in the second half of the year. That included two zircon shipments that were delayed from the second quarter and shipped in early the third quarter, and the impact of improved weather conditions.

The company produced 355,000 tonnes of heavy mineral concentrate (HMC) during the quarter, a 14 per cent decline year on year on lower ore grades. Ilmenite production was down 12 per cent year on year on lower HMC processing. Ilmenite prices remained stable during the third quarter, with Kenmare’s average price received up quarter on quarter.

Primary zircon production was higher, up 4 per cent year on year, and rutile production increased by 7 per cent to reach a record quarterly total of 2,900 tonnes.

READ MORE

Managing director Tom Hickey said the “significant progress” being made on the Wet Concentrator Plant A upgrade was encouraging.

“It was also exciting to discuss the near-term commissioning of a small-scale dredge-mining and concentrating operation to support production in 2025 and beyond. Additionally, we made the first trial shipment of a new concentrates product during the quarter,” Mr Hickey said. “Market conditions for all of our products continue to be robust, with the healthy demand we experienced in Q3 extending into Q4. Our order book is largely committed for the remainder of the year.”

Kenmare appointed Mr Hickey, the former chief financial officer, as managing director in August, replacing Michael Carvill who stepped down after almost four decades at the helm. The company is now undergoing the recruitment process for a new chief financial officer to fill the vacancy left by his appointment.