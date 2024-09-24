Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

It’s a sign of how far Intel has fallen that a company that once dominated its market is now attracting possible takeover bids and investment. After Qualcomm was reported to be preparing a bid for the company, private equity firm Apollo is now pitching a $5 billion investment. Both moves could have big ramifications for Intel’s 5,000 Irish-based workers, and they are unlikely to be the only firms assessing whether they can get a piece of the troubled chipmaker.

One in eight home buyers in the Republic used a gift or an inheritance to help them get on the property ladder, according to new research by the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland. As Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports, in its latest housing monitor report, the banking lobby group said while the average loan-to-value ratios for first-time and subsequent buyers did not change much between 2019 and 2023, average house prices increased substantially, requiring bigger upfront deposits “which raises the question of how people are meeting these rising deposits”.

Audiovisual Ireland, the screen industry body affiliated to employers group Ibec, has called on the Government to increase the rate of tax relief available to lower budget productions to 40 per cent to match a new UK incentive. Laura Slattery reports.

What to make of the upcoming budget? Just about every industry will be watching it closely, and none closer than the news business itself. In her column, Laura breaks down what is at stake.

Ryanair has arranged to fly the Leinster Rugby team to its European fixtures this season from Belfast instead of Dublin Airport, the airline said on Monday, amid an ongoing farrago over the annual passenger cap at the aviation hub. Ian Curran has the details.

Ireland has the potential to become a global leader in cutting emissions from data centres, a new report claims, but the Government must invest more in the development of climate technology and the companies that make it. Ian has the story.

Cantillon looks at what is next for Intel as it goes through its very public troubles, as well as what the conversion of the former Goldman Sachs HQ in New York to apartments tells us about the Irish market and asks whether the EU is heading for stagflation after lacklustre economic data from Germany/

In Your Money, Fiona Reddan looks back on 13 years of Fine Gael in government and asks what has changed for our pockets during that time?

Dominic Coyle meanwhile answers a question on whether you can claim the cost of a relative’s care from their estate.

Finally, in a major blow to Europe’s hopes of creating a battery making rival to the Chinese giants, Northvolt will cut more than one in five jobs and suspend the expansion of its main gigafactory as Europe’s leading battery-maker fights for survival. The group said on Monday that it would cut 1,600 jobs in Sweden as part of its effort to attract new capital from investors.

