Corrib gas field could be repurposed for wind and hydrogen, operator told

The Corrib gas field off the west coast of Ireland is operated by Vermilion Exploration and Production Ireland with joint venture partners Equinor and Nephin Energy.

There are “several front-runner options” in terms of how the Corrib gasfield off the west coast could be repurposed, “particularly involving wind energy and hydrogen”, an international expert has told the group that operates the plot.

The partners recently asked Worley, a leading international engineering consultancy, to carry out a study assessing the best approaches to repurpose and reuse the field as well as the Bellanaboy Gas Terminal infrastructure over the coming years.

The gasfield contributes about 20 per cent of Ireland’s annual natural gas demands.

The study assessed more than 20 technical options across the renewable energy spectrum, including wind, wave, energy storage, hydrogen, and e-fuels.

The goal was to identify “the most promising proposals for further analysis and development”, said Nephin Energy chief executive Tom O’Brien.

He said a key focus was on leveraging Corrib’s “unique advantages”, including its large industrial footprint, with its dedicated access to Gas Networks Ireland’s pipeline system, as well as its location in an area with the highest wind potential in Ireland and its “experienced, skilled workforce”.

Worley’s analysis identified “several front-runner options, particularly involving wind energy and hydrogen”, he said.

The group of companies behind the field is now going to conduct further studies to assess the technical and commercial viability of the options identified, he added.

Mr O’Brien stressed that successful implementation of a repurposing project would “ensure that Corrib’s infrastructure, originally developed at a cost of more than €3 billion would continue to play a vital role in Ireland’s energy transition long after the natural gas is gone”.

Vermilion Ireland managing director Jarlath Trench said the Corrib facility presents “numerous advantages for Ireland’s energy transition and the economic development of the west of Ireland”.

“These include its substantial brownfield footprint in northwest Connacht, direct access to the Gas Networks Ireland gas transmission network, proximity to significant onshore and offshore wind energy potential, and an experienced workforce with a proven track record in the safe operation of one of Ireland’s largest pieces of energy infrastructure,” he said.