C&C kicks off €15m share buyback despite decline in revenues

C&C, the Bulmers and Magners Irish cider-maker struck a deal with an activist investor in August to quell a shareholder revolt.

Drinks group C&C will commence a €15 million share buyback programme on Monday despite reporting a drop in revenues in the first half of the year amid weaker cider sales in Britain over the period.

The Bulmers and Magners Irish cider-maker, which struck a deal with an activist investor in August to quell a shareholder revolt over the group’s declining share price, said net revenues are expected to be down 3 per cent for the six months to the end of August. However, the London-listed but Ireland-based group said half-year operating profits are expected to fall in a range between €39 million and €41 million, “in line with [group] expectations”.

C&C said it remains “confident” that it will achieve its goal of generating €100 million in annual operating profits by 2027.

The group also announced it will commence another €15 million share buyback on Monday, part of a plan to return €150 million to shareholders over the next three years after a period of significant upheaval in the boardroom.

C&C said the buyback is “underpinned by the board’s continued confidence in the medium-term outlook for the business”.

The Tennent’s lager-maker unveiled the €150 million distribution last year after a period of lacklustre results.

C&C came under the microscope in June when chief executive Patrick McMahon, who had been in the role for only a year, resigned abruptly as the group restated three years of its earnings resulting in an underlying charge of €5 million.

Activist shareholder Engine Capital then launched a campaign to have the group put up for sale, a push that was eventually ended in August when the board agreed, among other things, to appoint a new non-executive director. C&C announced last month that former PwC Ireland managing partner Feargal O’Rourke would join the board in that capacity.

On Monday, C&C said it plans to make a second non-executive director appointment “in the near future” and has commenced the recruitment process for a new chief executive.