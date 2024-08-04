IDA Ireland may get additional support in budget

Concern over a slowdown in inward investment in the first half of the year could see the Government offer increased incentives to help IDA Ireland in the budget. Photograph: Maxwells

Concern over Ireland’s ongoing ability to attract inward investment could see the Government provide additional support in the budget, the Business Post writes. An increase in R & D tax credits, enhancement of existing schemes and further supports for IDA Ireland are among the measures being discussed after the agency’s half year report showed a slowdown in the flow of inward investment, the paper says.

Robert Moffett, the highly successful engineering entrepreneur behind forklift manufacturer Combilift has been identified as one of the people behind a €1 billion data centre plan near Nass, Co Kildare. The Sunday Times reports that Moffett and financial adviser Michael Treanor are listed as directors of Hebata which is seeking permission for a “next generation” project that will not rely on the national grid for power.

Eamon Waters, the man who built Panda into a waste collection giant, is planning to build close to 600 apartments and student beds at Jacobs Engineering’s former Irish HQ overlooking the protected Booterstown marsh, on Dublin’s Merrion Road, according to the Times. Waters bought Merrion House, which overlooks Dublin Bay, from developer Joe O’Reilly’s Castlethorn for €20 million, it writes.

All the papers have given significant space to the inspectors’ report into Independent News & Media at the end of a process that cost €5.67 million. The Business Post focuses on former dominant shareholder Denis O’Brien. Writing in the paper, he accuses the corporate enforcement agency of allowing “a hanging before a trial” by allowing damaging allegations to be aired in the media. And he believes the whole affair could yet cost up to €44 million.

The Sunday Times focuses on the breakdown in trust and communication (and governance) at the top of what was then a listed media group. Over at the Independent, those disputes, coming amid “an ugly battle for control” are blamed for the six-year investigation into whether, how and by whom personal data was compromised at the media group.

Bewley’s is looking to have the rent on its landmark café on Grafton Street cut by almost two-thirds, the Business Post reports. The cafe operators have been in a long-running dispute with their landlord, developer Johnny Ronan, on the issue. They told the Circuit Court the annual rent should be cut from €1.4 million to €518,000: receivers appointed to Ronan’s RGRE Grafton Limited say it should be €1 million.

The HSE has told developers who won previous tenders to build a number of primary care centres around the State to deliver on the terms of their successful tenders or withdraw from the process as it retenders for a number of the projects, the Sunday Independent reports. Developers say rapidly rising construction costs mean the projects are no longer viable at the original terms agreed.

Aircoach, the airport bus operator, has increase fares sharply on a number of its routes in the last number of weeks, with the Sunday Independent reporting that some tickets prices have risen by as much as 50 per cent. Passengers without a pre-booked ticket are charged €12 for a single fare from Dublin Airport to the city centre – up from €8 previously.

The founder of the company Engine Capital says shareholders in C&C, which produces Bulmers cider, “have suffered enough” as he reiterated a call for the board to consider all options that would “maximise value” at the company, including sale of assets, according to the Irish Independent.