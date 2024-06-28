Value of retail sales up 1.5% in May compared to last year

The data also shows that the volume of retail sales fell by 0.6 per cent in May when compared with April.

The value of retail sales fell by 2 per cent in May compared to April, but rose by 1.5 per cent compared with a year earlier, data from the Central Statistics Office shows.

The data also shows that the volume of retail sales fell by 0.6 per cent in May when compared with April on a seasonally adjusted basis. On an annual basis, retail volumes were 1 per cent lower than a year earlier.

When motor trades are excluded, the volume of retail sales were down by 0.3 per cent in the month and 0.5 per cent in the year.

Monthly volume decreases were recorded in clothing, footwear and textiles (6.4 per cent); motor trades (4.5 per cent); other retail sales (3.8 per cent); hardware, paints and glass (2.4 per cent); furniture and lighting (2.1 per cent); and electrical goods (1.7 per cent).

On the other side, the largest monthly volume increases were in bars (13.8 per cent); books, newspapers and stationery (7 per cent); pharmaceuticals, medical and cosmetic articles (3 per cent); and department stores (2.9 per cent).

The proportion of retail sales transacted online was 4.9 per cent in May and 5.6 per cent in April, compared with 5.2 per cent in May 2023.

Excluding motor trades, the proportion of retail sales transacted online was 6.4 per cent in May and 7.2 per cent in April, compared with 6.7 per cent in May 2023.