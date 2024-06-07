Irish unemployment remains anchored near historic low of 4%

The strength of labour markets in the face of higher interest rates and higher living costs has been one of the eye-catching features of the recent period. Photograph: iStock

Headline unemployment in the Irish economy remained at a near record low of 4 per cent in May, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

This was unchanged from the rate recorded in April and down from 4.2 per cent recorded in May last year.

Economists consider an unemployment rate of 4 per cent or less in the Irish labour market as tantamount to full employment.

The strength of labour markets in the face of higher interest rates and higher living costs has been one of the eye-catching features of the recent period.

The CSO said the seasonally adjusted number of people classified as being unemployed last month was 111,700, compared with 111,800 in April.

This represented an annual decrease of 3,700. The seasonally adjusted number of men classified as unemployed was 56,600 while the equivalent for women was 55,100.

The youth unemployment rate- for people aged 15-24 years – fell to 7.7 per cent, from a revised rate of 8.1 per cent in April.

The latest Labour Force Survey, published last month, showed that 2.704 million people were classified as being employed in the Republic in the first three months of year, marginally down on the 2.706 million recorded in the previous quarter.