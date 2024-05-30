Flutter weighs layoffs at its Dublin office

A spokesman for Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment said the decision was 'part of a wider strategy to create a future organisation that maximises the benefits of our scale and global reach to service our fast-growing business'. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment confirmed that 31 jobs are at risk, including some at its Dublin office, as it seeks to move posts to different locations.

A spokesman said on Wednesday that the group had made the “difficult decision” to move procurement posts from its office in Cluj, Romania, to Hyderabad in India.

“In addition, HR operations activities will no longer be delivered from our Dublin and Isle of Man offices with these roles moving to other locations,” he added.

“There are up to 31 roles at risk of redundancy, with impacted colleagues notified and now entering a minimum 30-day consultation process,” the spokesman confirmed.

Sources familiar with the issue estimate that the number of jobs affected in Dublin could be fewer than 10 in HR operations and group procurement.

Some posts will move to Cluj, others to Hyderabad, where the group has a growing presence.

Flutter is working with those affected on finding alternative jobs within the organisation, an option that they can take up to the end of this year.

Its spokesman said the decision was “part of a wider strategy to create a future organisation that maximises the benefits of our scale and global reach to service our fast-growing business”.

Flutter recently moved its headquarters to the United States as it prepared to shift its primary stock exchange listing to New York.

However, the decision on relocating HR and procurement jobs is not connected to that move, it is understood.

Along with Paddy Power, Flutter owns FanDuel in the US, now its biggest division. It also owns betting exchange, Betfair, online bookmaker, Sky Bet, both headquartered in the UK, Sportsbet in Australia and a range of betting and gaming businesses around the world.

The group remains incorporated and tax resident in the Republic.