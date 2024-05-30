Dublin Airport predicts 450,000 passengers to pass through over weekend

Dublin Airport car parks are booked out for the weekend warn airport operator DAA, Photograph:Barry Cronin

Almost half a million passengers are expected to pass through Dublin Airport this weekend, as the bank holiday weekend prompts travel plans.

Over the four days between Friday and Monday, 240,000 passengers are expected to depart from the airport, and 210,000 will arrive into the country.

The busiest day is expected to be Saturday, with 117,000 travelling through the airport.

Airport operator DAA said car parks are sold out for this weekend, and urged passengers to use alternative transport. Passengers are advised to arrived three hours ahead of a long haul flight, and two hours in advance of shorter flights.

Dublin Airport has implemented a number of new security scanners in both terminals, but rules remain in place around carrying liquids on board.

“The peak tourism season is now upon us and our doors are set to welcome tens of thousands of tourists to Ireland from all over the world this weekend,” said Sarah Ryan, director of communications at DAA. “By preparing smartly in advance, passengers can avoid needless delays.”