Cairn to increase new home output by 30% on back ‘exceptionally high’ demand

Homebuilder Cairn said it is on course to build 2,200 new homes this year, a 30 per cent increase on the previous year, with demand remaining “exceptionally high across all tenure types”.

In a trading update ahead of its annual general meeting (AGM) in Dublin today, the company said State supports, a more favourable mortgage market and the limited supply of competitively priced starter homes were “driving the positive momentum” in the business.

In its update, Cairn reaffirmed its full-year guidance of building 2,200 housing units and generating an operating profit of about €145 million.

The company said it continues to grow its longer-term sales pipeline reflecting the increase in active large apartment projects.

Its current total closed and forward orderbook now stands at over 2,750 new homes with a net sales value in excess of €1.05 billion.

Over 1,000 of these units will be delivered in 2025 and beyond, it said.

Cairn said its first three forward fund transactions will deliver nearly 1,300 social and affordable new homes, with the first transaction at Parkside (368 new homes) expected to close in the short-term and the other two transactions expected to complete in the second half of 2024.

It has also agreed commercial terms with a leading university for the forward funded delivery of 500 student beds in a scaled development adjacent to the campus.

Chief executive Michael Stanley said: “We are pleased that our housing output will grow by nearly 30 per cent this year and our forward order book of in excess of €1 billion is a testament to the exceptional demand for our homes.”

“What is equally pleasing is that the broader industry is ramping up completions and Government initiatives are working,” he said.