‘Two stronger than one’: Co Down runner helps man who collapsed to finish Boston Marathon

A pair of Boston Marathon runners who teamed up to help a fellow athlete across the race’s finish line have been praised for their “beautiful moment” of sportsmanship.

Ajay Haridasse (21), a university student from Wakefield, Massachusetts, found himself stumbling after passing the 26-mile mark in Monday’s race. After falling for a fourth time, he was “getting ready to crawl” to the finish line, Haridasse told the Boston Herald.

As he attempted to regain his strength, Aaron Beggs (40), from Co Down, appeared on his left side and pulled Haridasse to his feet. Haridasse stumbled again, only to be caught from behind by another runner, Robson De Oliveira (36) Brazil.

Beggs and De Oliveira lifted Haridasse’s arms around their shoulders and ran the remaining distance down Boylston Street together until they crossed the finish line.

The scene drew praise from spectators at the race and viewers online. One video of the interaction has received more than 2m likes on TikTok, while a joint Instagram post by De Oliveira and Beggs has more than 8,000 reposts.

“These two men set aside their pride of what place they finished to help a stranger who worked just as hard as they did to enter the marathon,” one commenter said. “This is amazing.”

Another commenter hailed the trio as “the three Musketeers”.

The race took a toll on De Oliveira too, and he was taken to a medical tent by staff after crossing the finish line. The Brazilian said the choice to help his fellow runner was a “split-second decision” that came as he was nearing a personal best time.

“I knew I wouldn’t have the strength to help him on my own. In that moment, I thought: God, if someone stops, I’ll stop too and help him. And God was so generous to us that [Beggs] stopped, and I knew I could help, because two are stronger than one. I’m grateful to God for the strength. He gave us in that moment and that Harid didn’t give up,” De Oliveira wrote on Instagram. “My friend, you were incredibly strong! Congratulations on the race – this is the spirit of Boston!”

Beggs commented on De Oliveira’s post, praising the “selfless commitment to put others before yourself”.

The former Army corporal from Bangor was also hailed by the North Down Athletic Club, a running group in Co Down.

Best video you’ll see all week ❤️



(via notsasiagain/TT) pic.twitter.com/1kDXJQNauQ — Overtime (@overtime) April 21, 2026

“Our superstar on the finishing straight at Boston Marathon to a time of 2hr44 couldn’t pass an athlete in distress,” the club wrote in a social media post. “What a gentleman! What a phenomenal sportsman.”

De Oliveira finished with an official time of 2:44:26, followed by Haridasse at 2:44:32 and Beggs at 2:44:36. Monday marked the 130th edition of the Boston Marathon, which is widely considered one of the world’s most difficult races for its tough qualifying standards, hilly terrain and competitive field.

Haridasse told the Boston Herald the marathon was “the greatest experience ever” and that he will “definitely” be running the race again. De Oliveira also said he plans to return in 2027.

“I’ll be back here in 2027, God willing,” he wrote on Instagram. “I won’t give up on breaking the 2:40 barrier in this distance!” – Guardian News and Media