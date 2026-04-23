Challenges for Dublin’s inner city and what’s in store for next Apple CEO John Ternus

John Ternus faces a bulging intray when he takes over at the head of Apple. Photograph: Jim Wilson/The New York Times

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Crime rates and drug deaths in Dublin’s southwest inner city are twice the national average while fewer than 40 per cent of children in the area attend secondary school. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details on a new report into the problem, which also comes in the same week as Robert Watt was named as the new Dublin regeneration czar.

Dublin office rents are forecast to rise by around 10 per cent over the next year with about 80 per cent of the pipeline already pre-let, according to a new report from property group Knight Frank. Colin Gleeson reports.

In the week that Tim Cook said he will step down as chief executive of Apple, Ciara O’Brien assesses his legacy and the in-tray of incoming boss John Ternus in Net Results.

How do you handle spending too much time glued to your phone? In our near permanently online world, Margaret E Ward looks at the rise of so-called GrannyCore as a way to escape the hum of an uber-connected world.

An umbrella group representing the domestic energy suppliers in Ireland have launched a new guide aimed at helping households to navigate their electricity bills and manage rising energy costs. Conor Pope has the details.

Incoming pay transparency rules are an unnecessary burden, according to one in five Irish employers in a new survey. As Ciara O’Brien reports, the research, which was carried out on behalf of Mason Hayes and Curran, found only 31 per cent thought there would be a positive effect from the new rules that require employers to disclose salary ranges and strengthen equal pay enforcement to reduce gender pay gaps.

Kerry Group CEO on the impact of Middle East conflict, AI and drive to keep bread fresher for longer Listen | 47:36 Edmond Scanlon, chief executive of global food ingredients player Kerry Group, joins host Ciarán Hancock to discuss how Kerry Group has created ingredients that have reduced the salt and sugar levels in popular foods and explain why the weak dollar, rather than Donald Trump’s tariffs, are impacting on its operations in the US.

Cantillon looks at the pay transparency issue, asking if it really is as great a burden as it’s made out to be, and also assesses the spin out of Primark into a standalone company.

In Innovation, Olive Keogh meets a Galway start-up targeting ultrasound waste.

A suspended Aer Lingus pilot wants the High Court to order the airline to allow him attend training that is key to a disputed agreement to transfer him to Dublin Airport from the carrier’s now closed Manchester base. Barry O’Halloran was at the hearing.

The operator of the five-star Conrad Hotel near St Stephen’s Green in Dublin has secured the green light for a large expansion of the hotel. Gordon Deegan reports.

Tax rates on wages have reached their highest level in almost a decade across rich countries for a typical single worker, as governments turn to labour income as an “easy” way to raise revenues. However, according to figures published by the OECD on Wednesday, Ireland is bucking the trend with the personal average tax rate of a single worker without children falling by 3 per cent.

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