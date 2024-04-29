Pharmacies across the Republic are subsidising the State through their private business because fees for filling prescriptions for medical card holders and those on the drug payment scheme have not been increased in 16 years, the incoming president of the industry group says

Developer Johnny Ronan has opened a new front in wranglings with US investment group Fortress, claiming he is owed almost €3.32 million from an insurance award relating to their joint Fibonacci Square office development in Dublin’s Ballsbridge. The complex is let to Facebook parent Meta. Joe Brennan has the details.

The largest general insurers in the Irish market last year recouped most of the financial hit sustained on their investment portfolios in 2022, thanks to a decline in borrowing costs on international bond markets as investors bet on the pace at which central banks will cut rates. Joe Brennan reports.

Business leaders in Ireland are at risk of serious regulatory problems – up to and including the potential for suspension of duties and/or fines – due to being ill-prepared or simply unaware of the EU’s second Network and Information Systems Directive (NIS2), which is scheduled to come into effect across member states on October 18th, 2024, writes Carol Murphy, an EY partner and head of technology risk, in our Monday opinion slot.

Venture capital (VC) investment in Irish companies slid by 80 per cent to $34.1 million (€32.9m) in the first quarter of the year from the same period in 2023, has deal-making involving early-stage companies plunged globally to lows not seen in almost five years, reports Joe Brennan.

When people ask “How’s it going?”, I sometimes have to stop and think. The expected response is either “great” on a good day or “fine thanks” on the others. (Some people still favour the old-fashioned reply, “fair to middling” or even “fair to crap” as a useful blanket summary of life’s vicissitudes), writes Miriana Green.

Something unusual is happening in the UK labour market. According to official estimates, close to one million people have left, quit or retired from the workforce since the pandemic, creating chronic labour shortages which forecasters say will drag on the economy’s performance for years, writes Eoin Burke-Kennedy in his weekly column.

Aviva re-entering the Irish health insurance market: ‘this can only be good news for all consumers’ Listen | 44:04

“I am a spender when it comes to food, food experiences and travel, but I like to always have a healthy buffer for a rainy day and investment for house improvements, upgrading vehicles and so on,” Birgitta Hedin-Curtin chief executive and owner of the Burren Smokehouse in Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare tells Me & My Money.

You have a valuation problem when a company with $4.1 million in annual revenues is valued at more than $5 billion, writes Proinsias O’Mahony. It’s ironic, then, that Trump Media chief executive Devin Nunes is complaining about “potential manipulation” of its stock by short sellers.

Bank of Ireland said it is making an additional investment in improving customer services, with more than €34 million being allocate to in transform its phone and customer relationship management systems, writes Joe Brennan.

