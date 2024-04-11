ECB maintains rates at record high but with clear signal of pending cuts

The bank’s governing council, led by president Christine Lagarde, noted that inflation is continuing to ease, led by lower food and goods prices, even if service prices remain high. Photograph: Kirill Kudryavtsev/Getty

The European Central Bank (ECB) kept its key deposit rate a record high of 4 per cent on Thursday but laid a path for a cut in June.

The bank’s governing council, led by president Christine Lagarde, noted that inflation is continuing to ease, led by lower food and goods prices, even if service prices remain high.

It added that if confidence increased that inflation is converging on its 2 per cent target “in a sustained manner, it would be appropriate to reduce the current level of monetary policy restriction”. This is the ECB’s clearest signal that cuts are on the way, as financial markets bet on a reduction in June.

Still, the ECB reiterated that rates will remain so “for as long as necessary” as it continues its fight against inflation.

Investors in short-term debt markets – or money markets – are currently pricing in an ECB cut for June and currently betting that the deposit rate will fall by 0.77 of a percentage point by the end of 2024, equating to slightly more than three quarter-point cuts.

The ECB’s main lending rate, the benchmark against which about 180,000 Irish tracker mortgages are priced, currently stands at 4.5 per cent.

However, the Frankfurt-based institution plans to reduce the margin on its lending rate from 0.5 of a point over the deposit rate to 0.15 of a point in September, as a result of a recent rethink on the gap between both rates.

This will effectively result in a bonus reduction of 0.35 of a point for tracker borrowers, independent of any rate-cut decisions taken in the meantime by the governing council.

The ECB hiked its deposit rate from minus 0.5 per cent to 4 per cent in the 15 months to last September as it belatedly joined other big central banks in tightening lending conditions in a fight against inflation.

Euro-zone headline inflation fell to an annual rate of 2.4 per cent last year from a peak of 10.6 per cent in late 2022.

The ECB’s latest meeting came a day after it emerged that US consumer prices increased more than expected in March, leading financial markets to anticipate that the Federal Reserve would delay cutting interest rates until September. Inflation climbed to an annual rate of 3.5 per cent from 3.2 per cent in February