Aon sponsors women’s Six Nations coverage on TV

Rachael Ingle, chief executive of Aon Ireland with Ireland Rugby players Sam Monaghan (left) and Edel McMahon as Aon Ireland marks 10 years as principal sponsor of the Ireland Women’s Rugby Team. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

The women’s Six Nations rugby tournament kicks off this weekend, with Ireland travelling over to Le Mans to take on the French. It marks 10 years since professional services group Aon first became the Irish team’s principal sponsor.

Aon last year extended its support, signing a deal to remain principal sponsor until 2026 and to mark its decade in Irish women’s rugby, the company announced on Friday that it will become become the official broadcast sponsor of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations 2024 on both RTÉ and Virgin Media Television.

The group was the first official sponsor of the Irish team back in 2014 and has been involved since then.