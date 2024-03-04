Irish language marketing can give firms ‘competitive edge’

Businesses could gain a competitive advantage by using Irish in their advertising and marketing, according to a new survey commissioned by Gaelchultúr. Photograph: Dara MacDónaill

The research undertaken for Irish language college Gaelchultúr by survey group Amárach indicated that 73 per cent of consumers here said they assumed a product was locally sourced or Irish when Irish language was used on the labelling or advertising.

Some 41 per cent either agreed or strongly agreed that they are more likely to buy products or services from a company that uses the Irish language than from one that does not.

And more than a quarter (26 per cent) said they were willing to pay more for such products.

The Gaelchultúr survey of 1,000 people indicated “not only does the use of Irish in campaigns strengthen the Irish-owned, locally-operated persona of a brand but findings from the research offer a holistic understanding into how consumers engage with Irish language marketing”.

Despite more than 50 per cent of participants having little or no Irish, 59 per cent of respondents stated that they like seeing businesses communicating through Irish in their marketing and advertising.

“Customers want to invest in brands that align with their own values,” said Gaelchultúr chief executive Darren Ó Rodaigh.

“Efficiently using the Irish language in marketing efforts allows for a deeper connection between companies and their target consumers, these findings are testament to that,” he said.

Consumer willingness to pay more for products with Irish language marketing was higher among younger age groups with 36 per cent of respondents under 35 and 29 per cent of respondents between 35-44 happy to pay more for the same product or service when Irish is used in its branding and advertising.

Marketing Institute of Ireland chief executive Shane McGonigle echoed the comments, saying “professional marketing has the power to create connections between people and products based on shared values. This research highlights the importance of the Irish language to people and the commercial opportunity that it offers in creating and building these relationships.”

Former UCD and Trinity professor Finbarr Bradley said the findings had “implications for enterprises competing domestically as well as internationally. It highlights the necessity for radically different policies to stimulate the creation and sustenance of successful globally-competitive, locally-anchored Irish enterprises.”