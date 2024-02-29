Record performance in second half of 2023 boosts Cairn

Revenue at home builder Cairn rose in 2023, boosted by a record performance in the second half of the year.

The company said it had its strongest ever financial and operational performance last year, with 1,741 sales completions generating revenues of €666.8 million, an 8 per cent rise on 2022. The second half of the year was stronger, Cairn said, with 1,206 sales completions and total revenue of €447.3 million.

The company said it invested €439.9 million in construction work in progress during the year, and the number of home commencements rose more than 20 per cent to 2,100. That included the company’s first passive house apartment scheme in Charlestown, which comprises 598 units.

“Construction of homes for first time buyers is a core market for us, having delivered over 500 new starter homes at average competitive market prices of just under €400,000 last year,” said chief executive Michael Stanley.

Demand for its properties remained high, the company said, with a pipeline of closed and forward sales growing by almost 1,000 more in 12 months.

“Our sustained positive momentum has carried through into 2024 and strong sales since the beginning of the year has seen our closed and forward order book growing further to 2,473 new homes. We continue to invest heavily in work in progress as we ramp up delivery across our 20 active construction sites,” said Mr Stanley. “Cairn will deliver another year of strong growth in volumes, revenue and profitability.”

The builder said it was targeting growth of 30 per cent this year, with 2,200 units and operating profit of around €145 million. Significant cash generation expected this year will continue to fund consistent shareholder returns, the company said.

Cairn is more than three quarters through its €75 million share buyback programme, with 45.6 million shares acquired for €52.4 million.

A final dividend of 3.2 cent is bring proposed for 2023, bringing the total to 6.3 cent per share.