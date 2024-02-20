Permanent TSB launches Olympics campaign

The campaign will run across TV, print, social media and billboards over the coming months and will feature brand ambassadors for Team Ireland

PTSB has launched a new marketing campaign to promote its sponsorship of the Irish olympic and the paralympic teams for the Paris 2024 games. The campaign will run across TV, print, social media and billboards over the coming months and will feature PTSB’s 11 Team Ireland brand ambassadors including, Kellie Harrington, Daniel Wiffen, Rhys McClenaghan, Paul O’Donovan, Nicole Turner and Jordan Lee.

“As we move closer to the games... we are stepping up activity to further highlight our support of Team Ireland. Our olympic and paralympic heroes are going to be highly visible as PTSB ambassadors on TV, print advertising, social media, billboards and across our 98 branches in every community across the country,” Ger Mitchell, CHRO & corporate development director at PTSB, said.

PTSB is the first-ever title sponsor to partner with both the Irish olympic team and the Irish paralympic team during an Olympic and Paralympic cycle.