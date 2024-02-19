US healthcare giant Carelon to hire 100 staff in Limerick

US healthcare giant, Carelon, is hiring a further 100 workers for its Irish research and development (R&D) base in Limerick, the company has confirmed.

Carelon Global Solutions, part of the US group, opened in the Republic in 2021 and now employs more than 200 people.

The company confirmed that it has begun hiring a further 100 people to work mainly in data science and engineering at its IDA Ireland-backed innovation centre at the National Technology Park in Limerick.

The recruitment drive, which began in recent weeks, will bring total employment at the group’s Irish operation to 310 by the end of this year, said a statement.

Carelon Global Solutions analyses data to aid medics and health insurers in providing patients with better, more focused and more complete care.

The company’s Limerick office is seeking product managers, data analysts, scientists and engineers, cyber security staff, quality engineers, and several other skills.

Rajat Puri, president, Carelon Global Solutions, noted that the Irish operation was contributing “very positively” to the group.

“We’ve steadily grown our presence and activities here and today is a statement of our intent to continue to grow our exceptional talent pool in Ireland,” he said.

John Shaw, Ireland chief country executive, said the company had set out to assemble a diverse and talented workforce in the Republic.

According to Mr Shaw, people from 32 nations make up the workforce at the Limerick base, where the gender split is 48 per cent to 52 per cent woman-to-male. The business aims to get to this to 50/50 by the year’s end.

He said the company believed diversity was strongly connected to innovation. “It sets us up very well for the future,” said Mr Shaw.

Neale Richmond, Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, said the news was evidence of a rich R&D skills pool in the State.

“As a Government, our focus is very much on creating an environment across Ireland that supports investment and growth and Carelon’s success here is proof of that,” he said.

Michael Lohan, chief executive, IDA Ireland, maintained that the company’s announcement further solidified the Republic’s position in the healthcare industry.

“Carelon’s commitment to growth not only bolsters the local economy but also highlights the attractiveness of Ireland as a destination for top talent and investment in the healthcare sector,” he said.