DCC reports increase in operating profit despite ‘volatile’ environment

DCC said it expected full-year operating profit growth in line with expections at the end of its financial year on March 31st.photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons

Sales, marketing and support services group DCC said its adjusted operating profit was modestly ahead of the prior year in the third quarter “despite a volatile macro environment”.

It said the performance was driven by good operating profit growth from DCC Energy, in particular the Energy Solutions division.

The company said it expected full-year operating profit growth in line with expections at the end of its financial year on March 31st.

“DCC Energy delivered good operating profit growth, driven by the performance of Energy Solutions, despite mild weather conditions in most regions during the third quarter of the financial year,” it said.

READ MORE

“Although operating profit declined in both DCC Healthcare and DCC Technology, the rate of decline improved relative to the first half of the year,” it said.

The company said it had had an active year from a development perspective and has now committed approximately £355 million to acquisitions since its prior year final results in May last year.

“DCC Energy has committed approximately £45 million to new acquisitions which will further strengthen the energy management services and renewables offering of the business,” it said.

In November, DCC announced the agreement to acquire Progas, a leading distributor of LPG in Germany, subject to regulatory approval. “The transaction is progressing as anticipated and is expected to complete by the end of the financial year,” it said.