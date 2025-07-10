Amanda Anisimova stuns Aryna Sabalenka to set up Wimbledon final with Iga Swiatek

Amanda Anisimova will play in the first grand slam final of her career at Wimbledon after she held her nerve in a tense battle with top seed Aryna Sabalenka to win 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

The American will face Iga Świątek in Saturday’s final at the All England Club after the Pole breezed past Belinda Bencic in their semi-final.

Anisimova and Sabalenka’s contest saw two breaks in play to deal with health emergencies in the stands as spectators abandoning their seats due to the heat, but the play on court largely failed to catch fire. It was a duel of many errors, many disputed line calls and only sporadic outbursts of consistent play. But players must take the conditions as they find them and, in the end, it was Anisimova who adapted best. The world No 1, meanwhile, was often to be found howling into the summer air.

“This doesn’t feel real right now, honestly,” a beaming Anisimova said in her on-court interview. “Aryna is such a tough competitor and I was absolutely dying out there. I don’t know how I pulled it off. I mean, she’s such an incredible competitor and she’s an inspiration to me and I’m sure so many other people.

“We’ve had so many tough battles. To come out on top today and be in the final of Wimbledon is so incredibly special.”

The opening set went with serve until Anisimova, born in New Jersey to Russian parents, led at 5-4. The 23-year-old had played the better tennis to that point but had been unable to take advantage. With the set on the line, however, she stepped up. Forcing deuce with a series of powerful returns, Anisimova then moved into the court to take the play to Sabalenka, and the Belarusian buckled. A great backhand forced an error for advantage Anisimova, only for the normally ice-cold Sabalenka to serve a double fault at the most important point.

Aryna Sabalenka walks off the court after her semi-final defeat to Amanda Anisimova. Photograph: Jordan Pettitt/PA

Sabalenka was struggling with both her receiving game and serve, but when the three-time slam winner was able to raise her game it worked to its usual devastating effect, and in the second set Sabalenka was able to find her touch at the right points. This was particularly true at one decisive point at 3-3 and 30-all on the Anisimova serve. Each stroke Sabalenka hit in a lengthy rally was forceful, each angle considered and, in the end, the stretch of play broke Anisimova down. After conceding the point the No 13 seed also double-faulted for a break and Sabalenka held on to draw level.

When the Belarusian did what resurgent champions often do, and break serve again immediately, the outcome of this match appeared to be heading in one way. But Anisimova, who came into this match with no great slam pedigree but a five wins to three head-to-head record against Sabalenka, was not to be brushed aside.

She broke back immediately, then did so again at 2-1. At 5-3 Sabalenka managed once again to find the groove for a brief period and broke back, But as with the rest of the match, that form was momentary, while Anisimova’s will remained redoubtable. She raced to 40-0 up on Sabalenka’s next service game and, after losing her second and third match points of the contest, found the forehand to decide things on the third. It raced beyond Sabalenka and off into the sidings to decide the biggest victory of the former teen prodigy’s career. She stood in the centre of the court, hand covering her mouth in shock.

In the day’s second semi-final, Swiatek produced a masterclass to dismantle the unseeded Bencic with a commanding 6-2, 6-0 victory to reach her sixth Grand Slam final, but her first at Wimbledon.

“I played great and I felt like I could put pressure on Belinda from the beginning,” said Swiatek. “I felt just good and in the zone. I was focused from the beginning till the end. So it was a really solid performance.”

“Every slam final has been totally different,” she added. “It’s hard to compare these journeys. For now I am enjoying this new feeling of being a bit more comfortable on grass.

“There is no place to overthink here. You kind of have to follow your instincts. If that is going well, you can rely on them to feel comfortable, so this is kind of fun. And it is different than on other surfaces where you have more time to build the rally.”