Cairn Homes named as new title sponsor for Community Games

Cairn Homes has been named as the new title sponsor for Community Games with the home builder set to pump €3 million into the voluntary organisation to support its plans over the next four years.

The group, which aims to increase access to sporting and cultural activities for young people through their local communities, will become Cairn Community Games under the terms of the agreement. The partnership is targeting a 10 per cent increase in participation to 176,000 young people each year by 2028.

“We are proud that over 20,000 people now live in the 7,500 Cairn Homes we have built to date,” said Cairn chief executive Michael Stanley in a statement. “Our sustained momentum will deliver another 2,200 homes this year. It is therefore entirely in line with our commitment to building thriving communities, that we are investing in and supporting Cairn Community Games. We are an ideal match.”

Gerry McGuinness, national president of Community Games, said the “significant investment” would take the organisation from “strength to strength”. He said: “We look forward to working with Cairn to attract and engage even more participants from all backgrounds, to enjoy what the Games delivers, year after year.”

Earlier this month, Cairn said it is poised to grow its business 30 per cent this year after the recording its strongest financial and operational performance to date. The company said it expected to see year-on-year turnover and profit growth of 30 per cent in 2024, with about 2,200 new homes built, and operating profit of €145 million.