ECB keeps rates on hold as market eyes April cut

The euro held on to small early gains as the European Central Bank announced it would hold rates at 4 per cent.

The euro was up 0.1 per cent against dollar at $1.0889, while yields on the interest rate sensitive 2-year German Bund – a benchmark for the euro zone – remained moderately higher on the day, up 0.01 percentage points at 2.71 per cent.

Traders now price a 66 per cent chance of a first interest rate cut in April, down from around 70 per cent ahead of the announcement.

All ECB signals on the future direction of rates will be watched particularly closely by the State’s estimated 240,000 tracker mortgage holders who have seen their repayments spike over the last 15 months following more than a decade of ultra-low rates. The ECB raised rates 10 times over the 15 months to last September.

Central Bank of Ireland research has found Irish banks have lagged European peers in passing on official rate increases to depositors and on variable and new fixed-rate mortgage loans, leaving savers essentially subsidising borrowers. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2024