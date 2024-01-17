BPFI boss Brian Hayes takes up role with Hanover Communications

Brian Hayes, chief executive of Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland, has taken up an advisory role with Hanover Communications. Photograph: Alan Betson

Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) chief executive Brian Hayes has assumed a senior advisory role with public relations agency Hanover Communications.

The BPFI head and former politician has been appointed to the role of senior adviser with Hanover’s EU team in Brussels.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for Hanover said Mr Hayes is working with its Brussels office “to provide geopolitical advice as part of the firm’s bench of senior advisers, ensuring that Hanover is well-positioned in light of the upcoming EU elections and beyond”.

Hanover said Mr Hayes will provide “strategic counsel and advocacy services” to clients across a range of sectors.

A former Fine Gael Minister of State and Member of European Parliament (MEP), Mr Hayes left politics in 2019 and now serves as chief executive of banking lobby group Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI).

Hanover said Mr Hayes will be providing ad hoc rather than full time support, and that his role with the BPFI will not be affected.

London-headquartered Hanover has a Dublin office on School House Lane near St Stephen’s Green, as well as locations in Brussels, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Hanover has more than 200 full-time employees, and reported revenue of £27 million (€31.5 million) in 2022. The firm has said it plans to double in size by 2027.

Hanover has been part of Canadian group Avenir Global since 2019, when it was acquired by the Montreal-based group for an undisclosed sum.