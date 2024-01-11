Isme reschedules anniversary lunch after suspect device scare

Isme, the representative body for small and medium enterprises, has announced the rescheduling of an anniversary lunch that was abandoned last November after a suspect device was found nearby.

Around 270 guests were forced to leave the event celebrating the lobby group’s 30th anniversary at Clontarf Castle Hotel in Dublin on November 17th shortly after gardaí discovered the device at an adjacent property and called for an immediate evacuation.

It is understood an historical artillery shell was discovered in a residential area by a Dublin City Council worker, who raised the alarm.

The event will now return to Clontarf Castle Hotel on Friday, March 22nd, Isme said in a statement on Thursday.

“We are delighted to announce that our 30th Anniversary lunch will go ahead on March 22nd,” said Isme chief executive Neil McDonnell. “The overwhelming feedback from the guests who attended the lunch before Christmas was that the event was wonderful, and that they wanted us to reschedule the whole thing. We’re very happy to be able to do so in March. We would like to thank the management and staff of Clontarf Castle for their great help.”