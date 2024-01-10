PwC extends sponsorship deal with Irish Rugby until 2027

At the announcement in the Aviva Stadium are (from left) Ruth Campbell Ireland Women's U20s rugby player; Niall Rynne chairman of the IRFU management committee; Enda McDonagh, PwC Ireland managing partner; Gillian McDarby head of women's high performance and pathways at the IRFU and Oliver Coffey Ireland Men's Rugby U20s player.

PwC Ireland has announced an extension of its partnership with Irish Rugby that will see the professional services firm remain the headline sponsor of the Ireland men’s and women’s under 20s teams until 2027.

The deal will also see the Big Four firm retain its status as the main sponsor of the under 19 and under 18 national programmes, the under 18 men’s and women’s interprovincial championships and the national talent squad programmes, which develop underage players.

The relationship between PwC and the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) is now in its 19th year.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the IRFU for a further four years,” said Enda McDonagh, PwC Ireland managing partner. “This is our longest-running sponsorship as we enter our nineteenth year as partners with the IRFU.

READ MORE

“Our association with Irish Rugby is a perfect fit for our brand, where qualities such as excellence, teamwork and resilience are key ingredients both on and off the field. We look forward to continuing to support the development and progression of the next generation of woman and male rugby at underage levels.”

The announcement comes less than a month before the start of the 2024 Six Nations with the men’s under 20s team kicking off the tournament against France in Aix-en-Provence on February 3rd.

IRFU president Greg Barrett said PwC Ireland’s support for Ireland’s underage development system has been “invaluable” over the years and “we look forward to working with them over the next four years”.