Aer Lingus seeks 30 engineers

Aer Lingus engineers Guy Thompson and Casey O’Hanlon. Aer Lingus has announced a recruitment drive to hire up to 30 qualified aircraft maintenance engineers.

Aer Lingus is seeking up to 30 qualified engineers to work on maintaining its aircraft, the airline said on Tuesday.

Candidates should have current unrestricted European Aviation Safety Authority aircraft maintenance B1 and/or B2 licences, ideallys Airbus A320/A330 type rated.

Aer Lingus expects to receive new aircraft over the next year, including two Airbus A320s neos and become the first carrier in the world to take delivery of the Airbus A321 extra long-range.

The airline plans its largest summer schedule to date, flying to new destinations in Europe, Sicily, Crete and Turkey, as well as to Denver and Minneapolis St Paul, birthplace of Irish-American writer, F Scott Fitzgerald, in the US.