Irish team seeks patent for ‘at home’ drug delivery technology

Patent applications have been submitted for a device developed in Ireland that researchers say can painlessly deliver medication through the skin to treat a range of chronic conditions including cancer and autoimmune disorders.

The prototype device has been developed by the Irish arm of medtech group West Pharmaceuticals in conjunction with researchers from Tyndall National Institute in Cork and professional services firm PA Consulting.

Using sensors and microneedle technology, the working prototype can ensure correct depth of medication delivery into the skin as well as dose control, researchers say. It can be connected to the user’s smartphone, enabling self-management of the user’s drug regimen from home.

“This highly collaborative initiative with Tyndall and PA has the potential to have huge societal impact, empowering patients to take their medication at home via microneedles in a more efficient, painless and safe manner, “said Dr Alex Lyness, senior manager of research and technology at the US pharmaceutical company. “This project is at the forefront of a movement towards more sustainable ‘at home’ drug delivery options, which may become the norm as the industry looks to find more sustainable ways to treat patients worldwide.”

The groups behind the project, which was initiated in 2017 and supported by Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland, have now submitted patent applications to protect the device and expand research and development.

“We believe this is the future of wearable drug delivery systems,” said John Nugent, department manager in medical technologies and healthcare services at IDA Ireland.

In recent years West Pharmaceuticals has increased its presence in the Republic, expanding the headcount at its Waterford manufacturing plant and in Dublin where its research and development unit is located.