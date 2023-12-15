Council signs off on Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre redevelopment

Dublin City Council has granted planning permission for the €100 million redevelopment of Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre.

The council has gave permission to DTDL Ltd, controlled by a fund operated by stockbroker and wealth manager Davy, after the applicants reduced the scale and massing of the scheme.

Davy has secured the green light for the redevelopment after paying a reported €175 million for the centre on behalf of its clients in 2019.

In recommending a grant of permission, the 51-page council planner’s report concluded that “the proposed reductions to the scale and massing of the building significantly reduces the visual impact on this sensitive environment”.

The planner’s report acknowledged that the existing shopping centre is a local landmark but that this was not due to the quality of its architecture, and stated that the shopping centre is not a protected structure.

The developers are proposing a cinema and gallery space, and the council planner’s report states that these cultural uses are welcome and will further generate activity.

The original proposal, lodged last December, comprised a total gross floor area of 87,932 sq m and the overall net increase in gross floor area over the existing development is 21,419 sq m.

The largest component of the original scheme was office use, providing for 35,043 sq m of office and ancillary spaces, and the applicants increased the level of retail and food and beverage space after the council expressed concerns.

Planning consultants for the scheme, John Spain & Associates, told the council the existing building “has become outdated”, and the proposal seeks to enhance a high-quality shopping centre and office facility on a centrally located site.

Mr Spain argued that the proposal represents a significant rejuvenation of a key site at the gateway to Dublin’s south retail core.