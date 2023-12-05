Future Ticketing wins major UK racecourse deal

Cheltenham Festival crowds greet winner Marine Nationale and jockey Michael O'Sullivan. Irish company, Future Ticketing, has won a contract with the venue's owner, The Jockey Club. Photograph: Tim Goode, PA Wire/PA Images.

Irish business Future Ticketing has won a deal to supply its technology to the owner of Cheltenham and Aintree racecourses in Britain.

Future Ticketing develops software and systems that allow venues and event organisers to sell digital tickets through their own website rather than going through a third-party agent.

The Tullamore, Co Offaly-based company confirmed on Tuesday that it has struck a multiyear deal with The Jockey Club, the UK’s biggest racecourse group.

The Jockey Club owns Cheltenham, home to an annual jumps racing festival that draws thousands of Irish fans every March.

READ MORE

Other high-profile tracks include Aintree, where the Grand National is run and Derby venue, Epsom. All three are among the UK’s top 10 most-attended sports events.

Future Ticketing said that the contract has seen its software and infrastructure rolled out across the Jockey Club’s 15 racecourses to serve up to two million people who attend the 332 race days that the venues host every year.

That will include Cheltenham’s upcoming Christmas meeting on December 15th and 16th.

Future Ticketing is also preparing to enter the Australian market, which has more than 370 racecourses.

The company is Ireland and Britain’s leading provider of digital ticketing services to racing, and has a presence in North America and the Middle East. It caters for 62 tracks with yearly attendances of 10 million.

Liam Holton, Future Ticketing chief executive, said The Jockey Club was one of the world’s most respected and prestigious racecourse groups, as well as being one of Britain’s biggest sporting organisations.

“Our own history is steeped in horse racing, so we are excited to partner with The Jockey Club on the next stage of its digital transformation journey,” he added.

Future Ticketing has clients on three continents selling tickets in 170 countries. Its supplies to venues that host football, rugby, basketball, cricket, outdoor shows, music festivals and visitor attractions.