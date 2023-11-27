Last week the UK courts ruled Deliveroo workers are not legally employees of the company, in a decision that appeared to contrast with an Irish court’s decision that delivery staff for Domino’s Pizza here should be treated as staff. But, as Colin Gleeson reports, there are differences between the cases and the Deliveroo ruling is likely to play a significant part in Irish law.

Wayflyer, the Irish tech startup that laid off 40 per cent of its staff earlier this year, said it will cut 15 jobs after it moved to shut its Peblo unit barely two years after buying the business. Ciara O’Brien reports that the move comes as the company turned its first monthly profit in October.

Are you working a second job without your employer knowing? According to Pilita Clark there are an increasing number of us in just such a spot.

Derek Moran, who was the top civil servant in the Department of Finance until 2021, is moving into the private sector. He is joining PR and lobbying firm MKC Communications. Laura Slattery has the story.

Laura also reports that Ireland has been ranked sixth out of 30 countries in a new report on what is termed infrastructure for good.

McDonald’s has long found Ireland a profitable home, and that continued last year with profits more than doubling. Gordon Deegan has the story.

In his column, Eoin Burke-Kennedy looks at the often controversial subject of vacant homes in Ireland. It was often mooted as an easy solution to the housing crisis, but were there ever as many as 200,000 homes being horded in Ireland?

Finally, in Monday opinion Peter Lantry, the head of data centre operator Equinix argues why a moratorium on developing new centres would be bad for Ireland.

