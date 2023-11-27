Former Department of Finance secretary general joins PR company MKC

Derek Moran, former secretary general of the Department of Finance with Tim Kinsella, managing director of MKC Communications. Photograph: Shane O'Neill/Coalesce

Derek Moran, the former secretary general of the Department of Finance, has joined public relations company MKC Communications as a consultant in the company’s public affairs practice.

Mr Moran was secretary general of the department from 2014 until 2021, serving under former ministers for finance Paschal Donohoe and Michael Noonan, and overseeing economic, budgetary, taxation, banking and financial service policy matters.

Dublin-based MKC specialises in reputation management, media relations, crisis management and public affairs for global multinational and Irish companies, public sector agencies and not-for-profit organisations.

The company’s client base – which includes Virgin Media, Energia Group, Lakeland Dairies and law firm Matheson – operates across the corporate, healthcare, energy, transport, technology, professional services, education and agri-food sectors.

“This strategic addition to our team marks our commitment to providing top-tier expertise and insight as one of Ireland’s leading communications firms,” said MKC Communications managing director Tim Kinsella.

“Derek brings the highest levels of experience to bear where his understanding of the interplay between economics, policy and public administration will be a great asset to MKC, and more importantly, to our clients.”

From Dublin, Mr Moran was centrally involved in planning the economic and budget response to the Covid pandemic, while he previously held other senior roles in the Department of Finance and Department of Health, having started his career in 1986 at the Department of the Environment.

“I look forward to contributing my experience and perspectives in public policy to the board and management of the company and clients as the public affairs practice continues to grow,” Mr Moran said.

Meanwhile, law firm Arthur Cox has reappointed its managing partner Geoff Moore to serve a second four-year term.

From Cork, Mr Moore has served in the role since 2019 and has been a partner since 2007. Before becoming managing partner, he served as co-head of the firm’s corporate/M&A group specialising in mergers and acquisitions and strategic advisory work for leading corporates.