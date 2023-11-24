Businesses condemn ‘unrestrained thuggery’ as 13 shops looted

Shops that were looted included Arnotts and Foot Locker, although the full scale of the damage has yet to be assessed. Photograph: Tom Honan

The night of rioting and looting in central Dublin, came as “no surprise” to small businesses which deal with “unrestrained thuggery, violence and theft” in their stores on a daily basis, ISME has said.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said 13 shops were looted during the chaos that engulfed the city centre. Arnotts department store and Foot Locker were among the outlets looted, although the full scale of the damage has yet to be assessed.

Mr Harris said sports shops were specifically targeted, but added that gardaí responded quickly and “were able to clamp down on that looting”.

In response to the events, ISME chief executive Neil McDonnell said retail thousands of retail workers in Dublin live in fear of this behaviour on a daily basis.

“Retail staff are not afraid of immigrants, they are afraid of unrestrained thuggery, violence and theft that occurs daily in their stores,” he said.

Mr McDonnell said retail representatives met Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise Neale Richmond in September where there was a “frank and blunt” exchange of views on what is happening in retail outlets.

“One representative noted that stores were keeping the anti-Covid plastic screening in their shops to prevent assaults and spitting at their staff,” he said.

“Gardaí acknowledged that most stores employ a ‘no challenge’ policy with shoplifters. This means they do not stop shoplifters stealing goods, because if they do, they will be sued by the same shoplifters for defamation, false imprisonment, or discrimination under the equality act.”

He said another representative at the meeting noted that the social contract between business and the State had “broken down”.

He said this meant that not alone did the State “no longer protect stores and their workers, but the legal system gave legal aid to perpetrators who in some cases had dozens of convictions”.