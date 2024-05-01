Flutter to complete New York listing this month

Paddy Power parent company Flutter will switch its main listing to the US by the end of this month. Photograph: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Paddy Power owner Flutter will move its primary stock exchange listing to New York by the end of this month after most shareholders backed the switch on Wednesday.

Around 98 per cent of investors voted for the Irish gambling giant to shift its primary listing to Wall Street from London at the group’s annual general meeting at its Clonskeagh, Dublin HQ.

Speaking afterwards, chief executive, Peter Jackson, said that the group would complete the move by the end of May.

He noted that more than half its shareholders are already US-based. “We see ourselves as going home, the US is the natural home for this business,” Mr Jackson added.

Flutter has been trading on the New York market since January this year.

Its has been growing its US business rapidly through subsidiary FanDuel since a federal court ruled in 2018 that individual states could legalise sports betting.

The group expects US earnings of between $635 million (€595 million) and $785 million this year. It is the market leader in betting on sports including the country’s National Football League and basketball.

FanDuel is the biggest single subsidiary in a group that also includes Betfair, Sky Bet, Pokerstars and Sportsbet in Australia.