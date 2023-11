There were violent clashes between large groups of people and gardaí in Dublin on Thursday evening, with vehicles set on fire, shops looted and 34 arrests, according to gardaí. The violence followed an attack on several people outside the Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire children’s school in Parnell Square by a man armed with a knife.

Below are pictures from the streets of the capital on Friday morning as it cleans up the city’s streets.

A Luas tram was also burned by rioters. On Friday it was being removed from the scene of the trouble on O'Connell Street. Photograph: Conor Pope

It is believed a number of Dublin Bus vehicles are being removed on this low loader on the capital's main thoroughfare. Photograph: Conor Pope

A picture from within the burt-out tram. Photograph: Conor Pope

Dublin Lord Mayor Councillor Daithí de Róiste inspects the damage to the Luas tram on Dublin's O'Connell Street on Friday morning. Photograph: Conor Pope

One of the shops targeted by rioters and looters on Thursday night. Photograph: Conor Pope

Dublin City Council workers help in the clean-up effort after rioting in the capital on Thursday night. Photograph: Conor Pope

A smashed window of a shop on Dublin's O'Connell Street pictured on Friday morning. Photograph: Conor Pope

A piece of street furniture melted after fires were started during the Thursday night rioting. Photograph: Conor Pope